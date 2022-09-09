Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC to launch trade license audit to check tax evasion

Officials said after BMC mandated online collection of holding tax and trade licence fees, the revenue generation has recorded a significant improvement.

Published: 09th September 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon launch a door-to-door survey and trade licence audit to check tax evasion and bring all residential and commercial stakeholders to the purview of the online tax payment system.

Mayor Sulochana Das who chaired a meeting in this regard said the civic body will also bring new services including advertisement in the municipal area to the bracket of the online tax payment system to bring transparency to the system. Das said the drive will also be launched to encourage more people to avail of tax payment services digitally.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the civic body will soon launch door-to-door checking at ward level to find out the number of households and commercial units paying holding tax and a number of such establishments is not left out.

“The target for the same will be divided among the ward officers, while sanitation inspectors and Swachh Sathis will also be roped in this drive,” Kulange said.

Officials said after BMC mandated the online collection of holding tax and trade licence fees, the revenue generation has recorded a significant improvement. The revenue generation from holding tax that used to remain Rs 35 crore to around Rs 40-42 crore annually in offline and partially online mode, increased to over Rs 60 crore in 2020-21 and 2021-22 after the civic body switched to online mode to collect the tax.

Similarly, revenue collection through trade licenses that had remained around Rs 4 crore till 2019-20, has now gradually increased to Rs 4.5 crore in 2021-22 following collection of tax in online mode. Sources, however, said revenue generation has been badly hit as thousands of households, traders and business establishments are either out of this tax bracket or have been paying tax without re-assessment of their structure, causing revenue loss to the civic body in crores annually.

Though BMC had planned reassessment of approximately 62,000 houses for holding tax under its jurisdiction in 2021-22, sources said the task remains unaccomplished. Similarly, many traders are yet to renew their trade licenses.

BMC has set a target of collecting around Rs 120 crore towards holding tax this financial year of which Rs 20 crore has been collected till August. Likewise, it has planned to collect Rs 14 crore from trade licenses in 2022-23 and the collection has remained around Rs 2.64 crore till last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation door-to-door survey trade licence audit tax evasion Sulochana Das
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp