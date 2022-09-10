Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC slaps Rs 1.5 lakh fine on Reliance Smart Bazaar for allegedly erecting posters, hoardings

The civic body imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the smart bazaar for putting up 10 kiosk advertisement boards on poles and another Rs 50,000 for 10 hoardings in BMC area. 

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its drive against illegal advertisements, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday imposed a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh fine on leading retail brand Reliance Smart Bazaar for allegedly erecting posters and hoardings in parts of the City without valid permission.  

The civic body imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the smart bazaar for putting up 10 kiosk advertisement boards on poles and another Rs 50,000 for 10 hoardings in the BMC area. 

The advertisements erected from September 2 to 8 violated the provisions of BMC Advertisement Regulations 2006 and also created a public nuisance, apart from spoiling the city’s beauty, the civic body stated in its notice to the retail brand. 

