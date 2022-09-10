BMC slaps Rs 1.5 lakh fine on Reliance Smart Bazaar for allegedly erecting posters, hoardings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its drive against illegal advertisements, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday imposed a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh fine on leading retail brand Reliance Smart Bazaar for allegedly erecting posters and hoardings in parts of the City without valid permission. The civic body imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the smart bazaar for putting up 10 kiosk advertisement boards on poles and another Rs 50,000 for 10 hoardings in the BMC area. The advertisements erected from September 2 to 8 violated the provisions of BMC Advertisement Regulations 2006 and also created a public nuisance, apart from spoiling the city’s beauty, the civic body stated in its notice to the retail brand.