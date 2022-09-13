City police to step up vigil on educational campuses in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under pressure to act against growing menace of drug trade, police officers have been directed to get to the roots of the flourishing business in the Capital city. They have also been asked to coordinate with educational institutions to strengthen surveillance.

At a meeting held at Commissionerate Police Headquarters on Monday, officers of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District were asked to develop sources and launch a massive crackdown against drug peddlers. The meeting was chaired by Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi with Addl CP Uma Shankar Dash and DCP Prateek Singh in presence. Attended by Addl DCPs, ACPS and Inspectors, the meeting decided to increase coordination with educational institutions so that better surveillance can be kept on hostels as well as inmates.

Watch will also be kept on consumers many of whom turn peddlers to pay for their daily consumption of the contraband. The senior officers assured all support to curb the drug menace in the city, which is mainly affecting the young population. Regular drives will be conducted to check the illegal business, said an officer.

The flourishing drugs trade is evident as the police seized 1.37 kg brown sugar, registered 32 cases and arrested 59 drug peddlers between January and August this year. It also seized 12 vehicles and `4.50 lakh sale proceeds from brown sugar peddlers.

BHUBANESWAR: Under pressure to act against growing menace of drug trade, police officers have been directed to get to the roots of the flourishing business in the Capital city. They have also been asked to coordinate with educational institutions to strengthen surveillance. At a meeting held at Commissionerate Police Headquarters on Monday, officers of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District were asked to develop sources and launch a massive crackdown against drug peddlers. The meeting was chaired by Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi with Addl CP Uma Shankar Dash and DCP Prateek Singh in presence. Attended by Addl DCPs, ACPS and Inspectors, the meeting decided to increase coordination with educational institutions so that better surveillance can be kept on hostels as well as inmates. Watch will also be kept on consumers many of whom turn peddlers to pay for their daily consumption of the contraband. The senior officers assured all support to curb the drug menace in the city, which is mainly affecting the young population. Regular drives will be conducted to check the illegal business, said an officer. The flourishing drugs trade is evident as the police seized 1.37 kg brown sugar, registered 32 cases and arrested 59 drug peddlers between January and August this year. It also seized 12 vehicles and `4.50 lakh sale proceeds from brown sugar peddlers.