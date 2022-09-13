Home Cities Bhubaneswar

City police to step up vigil on educational campuses in Bhubaneswar

The meeting was chaired by Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi with Addl CP Uma Shankar Dash and DCP Prateek Singh in presence.

Published: 13th September 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under pressure to act against growing menace of drug trade, police officers have been directed to get to the roots of the flourishing business in the Capital city. They have also been asked to coordinate with educational institutions to strengthen surveillance.

At a meeting held at Commissionerate Police Headquarters on Monday, officers of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District were asked to develop sources and launch a massive crackdown against drug peddlers. The meeting was chaired by Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi with Addl CP Uma Shankar Dash and DCP Prateek Singh in presence. Attended by Addl DCPs, ACPS and Inspectors, the meeting decided to increase coordination with educational institutions so that better surveillance can be kept on hostels as well as inmates.

Watch will also be kept on consumers many of whom turn peddlers to pay for their daily consumption of the contraband. The senior officers assured all support to curb the drug menace in the city, which is mainly affecting the young population. Regular drives will be conducted to check the illegal business, said an officer.

The flourishing drugs trade is evident as the police seized 1.37 kg brown sugar, registered 32 cases and arrested 59 drug peddlers between January and August this year. It also seized 12 vehicles and `4.50 lakh sale proceeds from brown sugar peddlers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp