Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Orissa High Court directs AIIMS to treat 15 kids suffering from DMD

Court has ordered the cost of treatment be reimbursed by govt

Published: 17th September 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Orissa High Court on Friday directed AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to treat 15 children suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Acting on a PIL filed by lawyer Anshuman Ray, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash also ordered that the cost of treatment be reimbursed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The HC asked the Director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to draw up a schedule for consultation of the 15 children suffering from DMD with  specialists for receiving the antisense oligonucleotide (AON) therapy in a time-bound manner.

“This is to be done in consultation with Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI) PK Parhi as well as the petitioner’s counsel DP Dhal,” the order stated. The High Court also sought an affidavit of compliance to be placed on the next date of hearing, which is listed for October 11. Ray had filed the petition on behalf of the parents of the 15 children suffering from DMD expecting the State government would procure and provide AON treatment, which costs `40 lakh to `50 lakh annually.

DMD is a genetic disorder with progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. The disease always affects boys, and symptoms usually begin early in childhood. Children with DMD typically lose the ability to walk when they reach 8 to 12 years of age and need wheelchair for mobility.

The petitioner pointed out that there were no facilities for treatment of children suffering from DMD in Odisha. Since there are also no diagnostic laboratory facilities of DMD, he had sought direction to the State government to set up proper diagnostic facilities and hospitals for early detection of DMD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp