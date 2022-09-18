Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nandankanan too wants cheetahs, likely to ink pact with Dubai zoo

Besides, two chimpanzees may be brought in exchange of two hippopotamuses and six ring-tailed lemurs in exchange of four hog deer. 

Published: 18th September 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Cheetah( Photo | PTI)

Cheetah( Photo | PTI)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After translocation of Cheetahs to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) has revived its plans to bring a pair of the world’s fastest mammal along with five white lions from abroad. NZP officials said an MoU may be signed with the Dubai Safari Park in UAE to bring the exotic animals to the zoo under animal exchange programme. The zoo plans to bring a male and female cheetah in exchange for 5 Manipur brow-antlered deer, 2 male and 3 female. 

The zoo is also planning to bring five African white lions, two male and three female, by exchanging five blackbucks, two male and three female, with Dubai. Besides, two chimpanzees may be brought in exchange of two hippopotamuses and six ring-tailed lemurs in exchange of four hog deer. 

The exchange programme of Nandankanan also includes swapping of two gaur, three red jungle fowl, six gharial, two lady amherst’s pheasant, two jandaya conure and two sun conure with three red-necked wallaby, eight Himadryas baboon, seven African grey parrot and five blue and gold macaw.  

“We are working on the cost and consignment modalities for signing of the MoU. Once it is finalised, the proposal will be placed before the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for approval and steps will be taken for agreement and the exchange programme,” said a senior official from the zoo. The cost and consignment modalities are expected to be finalised by the end of this month. 

This will be the second attempt of the zoo to bring Cheetah to NZP as the previous plan to bring it to the zoo in 2019-20 had failed. Though the zoo had received a nod from the State government to bring a pair of African Cheetahs, wallabies and five zebras from abroad, it failed to obtain approval from the CZA and Director General of Foreign Trade for the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp