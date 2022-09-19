Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Swachhata league unveiled for garbage free Capital

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out Indian Swachhata League in the city to sensitise people on cleanliness and hygiene and make the State Capital garbage freeThe civic body has planned a number of events to mark the league that will continue for a fortnight.

BMC officials said each ward and its participating students, youth groups, social activists and Mission Shakti Groups will take part in different activities as part of the outreach drive. Information Education and communication (IEC) activities have been planned. Besides, there will be central level observations in which brand ambassadors of swachhata will take part to promote Indian Swachhata League.

“As a value-based step towards swachhata, BMC has already initiated measures for removal of illegal advertisements from trees, poles and walls. The civic body has also mandated cleaning of five metre area of the houses and shops for households and traders. More such initiatives will be taken and awareness drive will be conducted among citizens and community groups,” Mayor Sulochana Das said.

