Odisha govt to join hands with Medanta for heart hospital

The Odisha government is planning to collaborate with Medanta Group to run its heart hospital at Jharsuguda.

Published: 21st September 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is planning to collaborate with Medanta Group to run its heart hospital at Jharsuguda. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das and a team of health officials recently had a discussion with Medanta Group Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan on management of the hospital in private-government partnership.

While the construction work of the hospital has already been completed, the government would provide human resources and medical equipment as part of the agreement. The State government has initiated the talks with Medanta Group after the CARE Group reportedly backed out from the project.

A senior health official said Dr Trehan was apprised of various incentives of the government for private investors in the health sector. “Since Jharsuguda is now well connected through road, train and air, we hope the group would come forward to collaborate,” he said.

MD of Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd Dr Brundha D, Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra, Special Secretary of the department Dr Ajit Mohanty were present.

TAGS
Medanta Group Odisha Naba Kishore Das
