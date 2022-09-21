Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sisir Ratho new SLEIAA head

As per the MoEFCC notification, Ratho will head the three-member Authority. 

Published: 21st September 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sisir Kumar Ratho. (Photo | Sisir Kumar Ratho Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Retired IFS Officer and former PCCF Sisir Kumar Ratho has been appointed as the Chairman of the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SLEIAA) that issues environment clearance to various small and medium scale projects in the State. 

Sources said the appointment has been made by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on the basis of the recommendations of the State government after the seat fell vacant in the first week this month. 

As per the MoEFCC notification, Ratho will head the three-member Authority.  The Authority will work with Objectivity, Transparency and Timeliness (OTT) formula, Ratho said.

