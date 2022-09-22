Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Land scam: Orissa HC seeks initial CBI probe

The alleged land deals involve six plots at Bomikhal and 21 in Bhoinagar area of State Capital

Published: 22nd September 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The alleged land scam involving six plots in Bomikhal and 21 plots in Bhoinagar spread over several acre in the State Capital has gathered heat with the Orissa High Court asking the CBI to make a preliminary inquiry into it.

While issuing direction the Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath said, “It is not known, if there is already involvement of land scam, as this court finds, even the schedule involves six acre and odd but as a whole nearly 47 acre of land appears to be involved in a posh locality of Bhubaneswar.”

“If the Superintendent of Police, CBI feels it is appropriate to proceed further to find out any involvement of financial irregularities or criminal angle and land scam involving the land involved herein, he may proceed in accordance with law,” Justice Rath said in the September 16 order.

Justice Rath favoured a CBI probe saying, “This court does not involve the State agencies, as this Court finds, there might be an unholy connivance of the parties with some of the Public Officers in discharge of their duties as the public authorities under the General Administration department and in charge of the case, perhaps there is also some persons working clandestinely remaining behind the screen.”

While issuing the direction on a review petition filed by the State government. “At this stage the investigation only includes to find out if money and/or criminal angle already involved and to trace the parties, if any, presently not treating the plaintiffs (claimants) named hereinabove as accused,” Justice Rath specified.

According to case records some persons who were in possession of the lands filed applications in Munsif Court, Bhubaneswar (trial court) for ownership in 1988. The State government claimed that the lands belonged to the government as they were acquired under land acquisition proceedings in 1962. But the court issued orders in their favour on October 28, 1991.

Then the State government challenged the order in the Court of Additional District Judge, Bhubaneswar, which ordered for fresh hearing by the lower court. This order was challenged by the private parties in High Court on October 12, 2001.

However, the High Court quashed the Additional District Judge Court’s order on June 27, 2012. The State government filed a review petition against it in 2019. The High Court quashed its own order on April 8, 2012 and directed the concerned lower court in Bhubaneswar to complete fresh hearing on the petition of the private parties within six months.  The HC took up the review petition again as the lower court did not conclude the hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land scam Orissa High Court CBI
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp