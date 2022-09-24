BOI issues lookout circular against real estate firm chief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acting on the request of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch, the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) has issued a lookout circular against director of M/S Odyssa Homes and Commercials Pvt Ltd, Manoj Kumar Panda, for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra had lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging the directors of Odyssa Homes cheated him and several other investors on the promise of providing them flats under the company’s apartment project - Ganapati Homes in Sampur Mouza.

Basing on the complaint, a case was lodged in August this year. During investigation, EOW officers found that the directors of Odyssa Homes had collected money from around 42 investors between 2013 and 2016 and promised them to hand over their flats by 2018.

Odyssa Homes had also executed agreements with the buyers. However, they have not yet been given possession of their flats. The accused have even resold seven flats of the buyers to other customers. “It was also found during investigation that Odyssa Homes and its directors have cheated many other investors on the promise of providing them flats under their different projects.

BHUBANESWAR: Acting on the request of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch, the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) has issued a lookout circular against director of M/S Odyssa Homes and Commercials Pvt Ltd, Manoj Kumar Panda, for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 20 crore. An employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra had lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging the directors of Odyssa Homes cheated him and several other investors on the promise of providing them flats under the company’s apartment project - Ganapati Homes in Sampur Mouza. Basing on the complaint, a case was lodged in August this year. During investigation, EOW officers found that the directors of Odyssa Homes had collected money from around 42 investors between 2013 and 2016 and promised them to hand over their flats by 2018. Odyssa Homes had also executed agreements with the buyers. However, they have not yet been given possession of their flats. The accused have even resold seven flats of the buyers to other customers. “It was also found during investigation that Odyssa Homes and its directors have cheated many other investors on the promise of providing them flats under their different projects.