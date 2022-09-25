Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar ’s Unit-I market to be revamped soon

The BMC has planned to shift the wholesale vegetable market from the area to Bhagabanpur to decongest the traffic in the locality.

Published: 25th September 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 04:13 AM

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up measures to revamp the city’s biggest and busiest Unit-I market. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said a multi-storey market complex will be constructed at the place, the proposal for which has been pending for over a decade. 

The Commissioner said  design of the project has been reviewed and some modifications for provisioning of better facilities have been suggested. The new design will be finalised soon after which tender will be floated, he said. 

Officials said the project will help in giving a new look to the area and also reduce the parking and traffic issue. Though BMC had planned the project a long back, it is still struggling to make any headway owing to encroachment, unauthorised constructions and other obstacles. 

The BMC has decided to construct the new building after eviction of unauthorised shops at the proposed site. Space in the multi-storey shopping complex will be redistributed among authorised shopkeepers and traders, while the vegetable market is likely to be shifted.

The BMC has planned to shift the wholesale vegetable market from the area to Bhagabanpur to decongest the traffic in the locality. A meeting to this effect had already been convened by the civic body earlier this year, where it had been reportedly discussed to develop the market in over 10 acre of land at Bhagabanpur. 

The civic body is planning to relocate the market to the site near Bhagabanpur due to its proximity to the National Highway, which will make transportation to the place much easier and hassle-free.  The vegetable traders also welcomed the BMC decision to shift the market to Bhagabanpur.

DECONGESTION PLANS

