Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita urges CM Naveen Patnaik to send proposal to Centre for metro rail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi on Monday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to send a proposal to the Centre for an integrated metro rail system for twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Sarangi, who shot off a letter to the Chief Minister in this regard, requested him to direct officials concerned to send a proposal to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for sanctioning of Central financial assistance for feasibility study and a detailed project report (DPR) for the metro rail system in the Twin City. “In anticipation of the State government’s proposal to the Centre, I am also writing a letter to the MoUHA for positive consideration of the same,” she said.

Underlining the necessity for metro rail connection between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Sarangi said though they are the two most important cities of the State, they lack mass rapid transit system (MRTS). She said that as per the Metro Rail Policy 2017, cities having more than 20 lakh population could plan for metro rail system.

“The population of Bhubaneswar is likely to exceed 20 lakh within four to five years. Besides, the combined population of the two cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack is around 22 lakh,” she said.

Given the rapid expansion of habitations and commercial complexes between the two cities, if the areas that don’t come under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack municipal corporations are included, the population will be around 30 lakh. In this context, an integrated metro rail system should be planned by the State government for the two cities, she said.

