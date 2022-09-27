Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha logs 16 per cent revenue growth in first five months

Chief Secy asks departments to utilise project funds within scheduled time

Published: 27th September 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The revenue earning of the State has increased by nearly 16 per cent by end of August of the current financial year against the corresponding period last year. A review of the revenue income and expenditure in the last five months showed that the total revenue collection during this period was Rs 36,455 crore against Rs 31,548.49 crore during the same period last fiscal.

The tax revenue collection has increased by 20.3 per cent from Rs 14,731 crore by August 2021 to Rs 17,722.22 crore during the same period in 2022. Similarly, non-tax revenue collection has gone up by 11.39 per cent from Rs 16,817 crore till the end of August 2021 to Rs 18,732.67 crore this year. The cumulative growth recorded in collection of tax and non-tax revenue was 15.55 per cent, the all Secretaries meet chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra revealed. 

In the revenue expenditure front, Rs 18,821 crore was utilised in plan scheme and identified projects in the first five months of last fiscal and the expenditure this year was Rs 20,211 crore. As many departments failed to utilise allocated funds by the end of the financial year and surrender of unutilised funds is a recurring feature, the Chief Secretary advised Secretaries to ensure that budgetary provision made for infrastructure development, agriculture, drinking water supply, doubling of farmers’ income and women empowerment are fully utilised within the scheduled time.

While requesting Secretaries and Special Secretaries to increase the frequency of their district visits which have been slowed down, the Chief Secretary asked them to review progress of all important projects under execution in the districts. He gave special emphasis to drinking water supply, mega lift irrigation points, power grid sub-station and school transformation projects.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena advised them to see that tenders of all projects are finalised and work orders are issued to contractors before withdrawal of monsoon. The departments should identify projects and prepare projects reports well in advance for the next financial year, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State revenue Revenue income
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp