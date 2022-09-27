Odisha logs 16 per cent revenue growth in first five months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The revenue earning of the State has increased by nearly 16 per cent by end of August of the current financial year against the corresponding period last year. A review of the revenue income and expenditure in the last five months showed that the total revenue collection during this period was Rs 36,455 crore against Rs 31,548.49 crore during the same period last fiscal.

The tax revenue collection has increased by 20.3 per cent from Rs 14,731 crore by August 2021 to Rs 17,722.22 crore during the same period in 2022. Similarly, non-tax revenue collection has gone up by 11.39 per cent from Rs 16,817 crore till the end of August 2021 to Rs 18,732.67 crore this year. The cumulative growth recorded in collection of tax and non-tax revenue was 15.55 per cent, the all Secretaries meet chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra revealed.

In the revenue expenditure front, Rs 18,821 crore was utilised in plan scheme and identified projects in the first five months of last fiscal and the expenditure this year was Rs 20,211 crore. As many departments failed to utilise allocated funds by the end of the financial year and surrender of unutilised funds is a recurring feature, the Chief Secretary advised Secretaries to ensure that budgetary provision made for infrastructure development, agriculture, drinking water supply, doubling of farmers’ income and women empowerment are fully utilised within the scheduled time.

While requesting Secretaries and Special Secretaries to increase the frequency of their district visits which have been slowed down, the Chief Secretary asked them to review progress of all important projects under execution in the districts. He gave special emphasis to drinking water supply, mega lift irrigation points, power grid sub-station and school transformation projects.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena advised them to see that tenders of all projects are finalised and work orders are issued to contractors before withdrawal of monsoon. The departments should identify projects and prepare projects reports well in advance for the next financial year, he said.

