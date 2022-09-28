‘Odisha by Road 3.0’ to unravel best kept secrets of the southern parts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘OdishA by Road 3.0’, a campaign showcasing various destinations in Southern Odisha, was launched by the Tourism department here on Tuesday on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Through the campaign, launched in 2020, the department has been trying to promote various road trip itineraries that make use of the State’s good road networks. Earlier on the day, a super bike rally from Infocity Square to Dhauli Shanti Stupa was flagged off by Commissioner of Police SK Priyadarshi along with Director Tourism Sachin R Jadhav in the presence of convenor of Odisha Super Riders Devjyoti Patnaik.

More than 150 superbike riders participated in the rally.This apart, a special guidebook ‘Unexplored Odisha’ was launched by Tourism Minister Ashwini Kumar Patra. The guidebook along with the State’s tourism map showcases the hidden tourism gems of Odisha. BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and Khurda Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy were among those present. A cultural event was organised in the evening where a drama ‘Manisha Gachhara Chhae’ was staged by the department’s officials.

