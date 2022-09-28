OERC initiates process to sort solar metering 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has initiated suo-motu proceeding for formulating a standard operating procedure (SOP) to streamline the process of solar net-metering, flawless billing and quick disbursal of subsidy for rooftop solar projects in the State in a hassle-free manner.

The move to formulate an SOP came barely four months after the May 5, 2022 order of the OERC on net-metering, bi-directional metering, gross metering, group net-metering and virtual net-metering and their connectivity with solar power projects.

Inviting suggestions from different stakeholders for the SOP latest by September 29, the Commission said the need to frame an unified procedure was felt as there are no clear guidelines or SOP for solar net-metering and challenges faced by on-grid rooftop solar industries in the State.

In fact, the regulator took up the case suo motu after rejecting an application filed by Chandra Sekhar Mishra, publisher of a renewable energy magazine who approached the Commission on various issues faced by the prosumers (a consumer of electricity in the area of supply of the distribution licensee and uses a self-owned or third party-owned solar power system installed at the his/her premises) for issue of no objection certificate and smooth implementation of net-metering by distribution licensees.

However, the Commission felt it expedient to initiate action suo motu on the matter keeping in view its power under Regulation 9 of the OERC (Conduct of Business) Regulations, 2004. Since there are no clear guidelines or SOP for solar net-metering and the issues, the Commission directed the Director (Regulatory Affairs) to convert Mishra’s application to a suo motu proceeding and issue public notice inviting suggestions/objections within a month.

The May 5 order of the Commission was in tune with the amendment to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 by the Ministry of Power.

