BJD to follow ‘one man, one post’ in PSU appointments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD is likely to adopt the one man-one post formula in the appointment to State-run public sector undertakings, different boards and advisors to different departments of the government.

Sources said it has been decided not to appoint any Minister and MLA to these posts. The appointment to around 40 such posts will be announced soon. As preparation for 2024 polls has started in full scale, the party has decided to bring in new faces as PSU chairpersons. Some of the defeated candidates in the last 2019 election are likely to be appointed as advisors to different departments.

The thinking of the party top brass along these lines was discernible from the appointments of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of special development councils (SDCs), which was announced on Tuesday. No MLA was appointed as chairperson or vice-chairperson of the SDCs.

Sources, however, said that political persons will not be appointed to head some of the PSUs like the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). Political chairpersons of PSUs, leaders holding posts in Odisha State Planning Board and other boards and advisors to different departments were asked to resign in June along with all the ministers during the ministerial reshuffle effected by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

