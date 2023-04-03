Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC mulls parallel road near Iskcon

A proposal to widen the drains and existing culvert still not being worked out gives a tough time to the commuters during monsoon.

File photo of the waterlogged service road in front of Iskcon temple | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after moderate rainfall created serious waterlogging on Iskcon temple road along NH 16, officials in the drainage wing of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said they are mulling to propose a parallel road along the service road as a stopgap solution for smooth movement of vehicles on the stretch.

“A parallel road right next to the service road could be created with an elevated surface to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles on the stretch during monsoon. Accordingly, we may propose officials concerned to remove the encroachments and take up the work till the drainage issue is resolved,” said an official from the drainage division of the corporation.

Notably, the civic body is yet to work out any alternative plan to address the issue of frequent waterlogging, though several rounds of talk have been held between the corporation and NHAI officials.

The area gets waterlogged due to the stormwater it receives from two nearest wards and 1.5 km stretch of the NH. A proposal to widen the drains and existing culvert still not being worked out gives a tough time to commuters during monsoon.

