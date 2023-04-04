Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD trains ministers, MLAs to be social media-savvy 

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the ruling party has decided to teach all the elected members how to how to post on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and use Whatsapp. 

Published: 04th April 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All legislators and ministers of Biju Janata Dal will now learn the tricks of social media. Ahead of the 2024 elections, the ruling party has decided to teach all the elected members how to how to post on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and use Whatsapp. 

Many ruling party MLAs do not have social media handle. On Monday, the party launched a training programme for its ministers and legislators. Sources said all MLAs including ministers have been divided into groups and training will be imparted to them in batches by experts in the field.

The inadequacies of the MLAs came to fore when BJD launched two social media campaigns recently, ‘Mo Sankha, Mo Garba’ and ‘Jai Jagannath’. The training programme of the MLAs will continue for a month during which all such issues will be covered, a senior BJD leader said. 

The MLAs have been asked to post the achievements of the government and which promises it has fulfilled. Besides, they will also have to counter opposition campaign against the government through their posts. They will also post what promises they have fulfilled after getting elected.

A MLA who attended the programme on Monday said besides the training, they are being given organisational tasks ahead of the 2024 election. “Membership targets are also being given,” he said, adding MLAs are being asked enrolled new members so that the party can reach out to every family.

