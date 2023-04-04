Home Cities Bhubaneswar

NHAI to widen drain near Iskcon temple

The civic body has been drawing flak over poor drainage and frequent waterlogging on the stretch even after moderate rainfall.

Published: 04th April 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the waterlogged service road in front of Iskcon temple | Express

File photo of the waterlogged service road in front of Iskcon temple | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday informed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will widen the drain along Iskcon temple road to prevent waterlogging in the area. 

The civic body has been drawing flak over poor drainage and frequent waterlogging on the stretch even after moderate rainfall. BMC officials said PD, NHAI has been informed to take steps to widen the drain, “We will coordinate with NHAI officials to avoid further inconvenience to commuters on the stretch during monsoon,” said an official. 

The civic body is also being criticised for not being able to clear eviction from spaces parallel to the service road along which it had carried out a massive eviction drive a few years back.  If encroachments are removed another parallel road with an elevated surface could be developed as an alternative measure to prevent traffic diversion on the road during heavy rainfall, admitted an official. 

Meanwhile, BMC officials have also expedited the drainage desiltation work along the service road of NH-16 near the water-logging area.  The work will be expedited in other parts of the city ahead of monsoon, officials of BMC’s sanitation wing said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation NHAI Iskcon temple road
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp