NHAI to widen drain near Iskcon temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday informed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will widen the drain along Iskcon temple road to prevent waterlogging in the area.

The civic body has been drawing flak over poor drainage and frequent waterlogging on the stretch even after moderate rainfall. BMC officials said PD, NHAI has been informed to take steps to widen the drain, “We will coordinate with NHAI officials to avoid further inconvenience to commuters on the stretch during monsoon,” said an official.

The civic body is also being criticised for not being able to clear eviction from spaces parallel to the service road along which it had carried out a massive eviction drive a few years back. If encroachments are removed another parallel road with an elevated surface could be developed as an alternative measure to prevent traffic diversion on the road during heavy rainfall, admitted an official.

Meanwhile, BMC officials have also expedited the drainage desiltation work along the service road of NH-16 near the water-logging area. The work will be expedited in other parts of the city ahead of monsoon, officials of BMC’s sanitation wing said.

