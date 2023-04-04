Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Why is BJD mum over Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM’s remarks on Pradhan: BJP

Showing a picture of a water tank constructed by the Andhra Pradesh administration near the primary school of the village,

Published: 04th April 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Rajanna Dora.

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Rajanna Dora.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the ongoing blame game between BJD and BJP over the Kotia issue, the latter on Monday attacked the state government for its silence over the remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Rajanna Dora. 

“It is a matter of concern that the state government preferred to remain silent even as Dora warned Odisha of serious consequences if Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not withdraw his ‘Go back Andhra’ remark and apologise to people of Andhra Pradesh,” said the party at a media conference here.  

Four of the five BJP MLAs who accompanied Pradhan on his April 1 visit to Kotia gram panchayat said instead of supporting the Union minister who asked officials from Andhra Pradesh to leave Odisha territory, leaders of the ruling BJD are criticising him. Criticising the state government for its claim of undertaking developmental works worth `150 crore in the panchayat, party MLA from Bramhagiri, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra said most of the Kotia villagers depend on Andhra Pradesh government for basic necessities like drinking water, electricity, ration and pension under social security schemes. 

Loisingha legislator Mukesh Mahaling said during his visit to the panchayat with Pradhan, he saw six houses at Phatusineri, the last Kotia village bordering Andhra Pradesh, were constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana with financial assistance from Andhra Pradesh government.

Showing a picture of a water tank constructed by the Andhra Pradesh administration near the village's primary school, Dhamnagar MLA Suryabanshi Suraj said it has stood tall for the last six years with no action taken by the Odisha government. The BJP lawmakers urged the state government to remove all structures constructed illegally by Andhra Pradesh government within Odisha border forthwith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD BJP Kotia issue N Rajanna Dora Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp