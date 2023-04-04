Why is BJD mum over Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM’s remarks on Pradhan: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the ongoing blame game between BJD and BJP over the Kotia issue, the latter on Monday attacked the state government for its silence over the remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Rajanna Dora.

“It is a matter of concern that the state government preferred to remain silent even as Dora warned Odisha of serious consequences if Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not withdraw his ‘Go back Andhra’ remark and apologise to people of Andhra Pradesh,” said the party at a media conference here.

Four of the five BJP MLAs who accompanied Pradhan on his April 1 visit to Kotia gram panchayat said instead of supporting the Union minister who asked officials from Andhra Pradesh to leave Odisha territory, leaders of the ruling BJD are criticising him. Criticising the state government for its claim of undertaking developmental works worth `150 crore in the panchayat, party MLA from Bramhagiri, Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra said most of the Kotia villagers depend on Andhra Pradesh government for basic necessities like drinking water, electricity, ration and pension under social security schemes.

Loisingha legislator Mukesh Mahaling said during his visit to the panchayat with Pradhan, he saw six houses at Phatusineri, the last Kotia village bordering Andhra Pradesh, were constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana with financial assistance from Andhra Pradesh government.

Showing a picture of a water tank constructed by the Andhra Pradesh administration near the village's primary school, Dhamnagar MLA Suryabanshi Suraj said it has stood tall for the last six years with no action taken by the Odisha government. The BJP lawmakers urged the state government to remove all structures constructed illegally by Andhra Pradesh government within Odisha border forthwith.

