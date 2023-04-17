Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Discrimination training must for special kids: Dr Awasthi

The analyst also elaborately explained behaviour, triggers for behaviour and different techniques to manage behaviour to the parents and faculty.

​ Dr Smita Awasthi ​

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Children with special needs should be given discrimination training, a common applied behaviour analysis (ABA) technique, at an early stage to help them learn and differentiate between things, said renowned behaviour analyst Dr Smita Awasthi here on Sunday.

Addressing parents, students and faculty of Special Education Needs (SEN) Globe facility at KiiT International School during a special session organised as part of ‘Month of Autism’, Awasthi said the training, in a simplified manner, is essential for children with autism to improve their learning skills and establish stimulus control.

She spoke on the importance of understanding language disorder, restricted interest and repetitive behaviour of such children and emphasised on the role of parents in shaping the future of special kids. “Role of parents in shaping the future of these special kids is significant as the stay with them for long and witness every behaviour,” Awasthi said.  

The analyst also elaborately explained behaviour, triggers for behaviour and different techniques to manage behaviour to the parents and faculty. Referring to Applied Behaviour Analysis, she said more than 200 parents and 100 professional practitioners have already participated in the programme.

KiiT International officials during the programme said the SEN Globe facility has set a benchmark in inclusive education with extensive infrastructure. KiiT International School chairperson Mona Lisa Bal said every child has the right to receive uniform opportunity for receiving basic education, and SEN Globe is working towards providing that opportunity to students with special needs.

