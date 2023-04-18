Biju Babu’s 26th death anniversary observed across state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Legendary statesman and former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik was remembered across the state on his 26th death anniversary on Monday.

Several programmes were organised by the BJD across 147 constituencies of the state. At functions held in the Assembly constituencies, sitting MLAs and other senior leaders paid glowing tributes to the son of soil. In the state capital, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid floral tributes at the statue of Biju Babu on the Assembly premises.

The chief minister also paid tributes to him at a function organised at BJD headquarters here. Blood donation camps, distribution of fruits in hospitals, cleaning of public places and other functions were organised on the day. Mo Odisha Parivar organised blood donation camps under Jeevan Bindu programme in all the Assembly constituencies.

BJD leaders also organised a ‘Tilatarpan’ ritual at Bindusagar tank here. Many senior leaders of the party along with the three MLAs from Bhubaneswar attended the function. A mass ‘deepa dana’ programme was also organised to mark the occasion. The chief minister had written to all MLAs to observe the day in a low-key manner with emphasis on social service activities.

