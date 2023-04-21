Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar records season’s highest day temperature at 45.8 degrees Celsius

A heat wave warning has been issued for one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh districts on Friday.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:54 AM

With searing heat making lives miserable in the state, a girl from a slum collects water from sand pit on the bank of Kuakhai river near Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 43.2 degree Celsius, Bhubaneswar experienced Thursday's hottest day of the season. The day temperature was five degree above average on the day. The city’s all-time high day temperature in April is 45.8 degrees which was recorded on 11th of the month in 2016.

The regional Met office said many places in the state's coastal region witnessed a rise in temperature on the day due to dry winds flowing under the influence of a trough from south Bangladesh to north-west Bay of Bengal.  

At least 28 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on the day. Cuttack recorded 42 degree during the period. A heat wave warning has been issued for one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh districts on Friday.

“There will be no large change in day temperature during next 24 hours and the mercury level will gradually fall by 2 degree to 4 degree in the subsequent two days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das. The day temperature is expected to come down from Saturday onwards.

