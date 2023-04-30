Bhubaneswar Development Authority to roll out premium housing projects soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the demand for premium flats and apartments is on an upswing in the capital, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is all set to unveil three high-quality housing projects this year.The three projects are Daya Enclave at Kalinga Nagar (K9B), Kharavela Complex at Kalinga Nagar (K9A) and Ekamra Residency at Subudhipur.

The project comprising 128 two BHK flats will be ready for booking within a fortnight, BDA officials said. The complex has been designed to cater to the modern-day needs of its residents and offers a range of basic and modern facilities, including 24x7 power supply, lifts and parking space, etc, they stated. The Kharavela Complex, located on NH-16 next to Taj Vivanta, is another premium project which will offer upscale living options. The complex wiill have 70 three BHK and four BHK units and a large space for commercial establishments. The Ekamra Residency at Subudhipur will also be a vast residential complex covering an area of 8.75 lakh square feet.

The project will offer 704 two BHK and three BHK flats. “It will be laced with state-of-the art facilities on par with private developers in the market. In addition to the premium housing units, the project features commercial and recreational facilities including shopping centres for the local community, gyms, open lawn, rooftop swimming pool, clubhouse facilities, uninterrupted water supply and backup power supply. All the residential projects offer individual parking facilities for each apartment unit,” they said.

BDA expects the project to be ready by end of 2023. BDA secretary Kabindra Kumar Sahoo said all the projects are registered with RERA and constructed on litigation free land. He said the development authority has also taken steps to comply with RERA norms in model agreement for Daya Enclave project, as sought by the ORERA.

