Odisha government adds 4.13L beneficiaries under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana  

Published: 08th August 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday added 4.13 lakh beneficiaries under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) after receiving approval from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. With this decision, the number of beneficiaries under the MBPY has gone up to 32.75 lahks.

Earlier, 28.61 lakh beneficiaries were getting benefits under the scheme. The new beneficiaries will get their first pension amount on August 15 on the occasion of Janaseva Diwas, at the gram panchayat headquarters or ward offices in the presence of the elected representatives.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) said all the district collectors have been asked to ensure the smooth disbursement of pensions to the beneficiaries. Beneficiaries of different categories up to 79 years of age get a pension of Rs 500 per month while beneficiaries beyond 80 years get Rs 700 per month.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries with 40-59 per cent disability receive Rs 500 per month while those with 60 per cent and above disability get Rs 700 per month. Similarly, beneficiaries with 60 per cent and above disability and above 80 years receive Rs 900 per month.

Older persons, widows, persons with disabilities, unmarried women, cured leprosy patients, AIDS patients identified by OSACS, divorcees, destitute, transgender persons, widows, orphan children of COVID-affected families and other vulnerable people are covered under this scheme. 

Considering the grievances received during the visit of the CMO to districts across the state and the feedback received from Mo Sarkar, the chief minister has taken the decision to include more people under the scheme. 

The CMO said as per the direction of the chief minister, secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian and other senior officers of the CMO are visiting districts to review development projects to hear people’s grievances at the grassroots level. This outreach from CMO has been helping to sort out issues at a much faster rate. The CMO said the inclusion of 4.13 lakh new beneficiaries will help strengthen the social security system of the state.

