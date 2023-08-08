Supplementary budget for 2023-24 may touch Rs 25,000 crore: Odisha govt  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is likely to place a supplementary budget of Rs 25,000 crore during the monsoon session of the Assembly.

According to highly placed sources in the Finance department, Rs 16,000 crore will be for programme expenditure while Rs 5,000 crore will be for administrative expenditure. The rest of the funds will be earmarked for other purposes including disaster management.

Sources said no new schemes are likely to be announced in the supplementary budget. However, provision for some of the schemes like ‘Mo Ghara’ and ‘Mission Shakti Scooter’ will be made in the supplementary budget. Provisions for these schemes were not made in the 2023-24 budget.

Comparatively, more allocation in programme expenditure is meant to strengthen infrastructure in rural areas of the state for which provisions will be made in the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana and Biju Setu Yojana. Besides, there will be re-prioritisation of the budget.

The administrative departments will be asked to augment the provision in one unit only by locating equivalent savings in some other unit of expenditure. Besides, funds will be provided for new capital projects, announcements made by the government from time-to-time and proposals for enhancing livelihood activities. Sources said the supplementary budget will be the largest.

