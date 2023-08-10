Odisha reworks mother language education policy

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A revised multilingual education (MLE) policy the Odisha government is working on looks to bring in wholesome changes in the mother tongue-based instruction in the state. The revision will address language issues faced by tribal children starting from pre-school education and at the same time, push research and post-graduation (PG) studies on different tribal languages, said secretary of the department Roopa Roshan Sahoo.

As part of the policy, it has been proposed to develop a ‘Kuni Calendar’ for children under 3 years of age in consultation with the Women and Child Development (WCD) department for the effective cognitive development of the targeted children.

For children in the 3 to 6 years age group who visit Anganwadi centres, materials in tribal languages in the shape of pictorials, calendars and toys would be developed. In subsequent grades, particularly in primary classes, the learning materials would be developed keeping in view the school curriculum and the local tribal way of living incidental to the school curriculum.

The policy proposes that one chapter in the textbook curriculum on different tribal languages shall be included to inform the students and future generations. Besides, tribal language should be included as a language subject in school and college curriculum. At the PG level, tribal language could be included as a language subject and interested students and scholars can do research on it.

For developing the new MLE curriculum, the department plans to collaborate with WCD, School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments. The draft policy will be ready by the end of this month.

Sources said while the department plans to engage more tribal language teachers either through outsourcing or regular appointments in its schools, the existing teachers in the department-run schools will be trained in new MLE interventions.

Along with Saura, Kui, Oram, Koya, Bonda, Munda, Santali, Juang, Kissan and Kuvi language teachers, the department will now appoint Ho language teachers in its schools as MLE teachers. Currently, 64 tribal language teachers are posted in tribal schools to impart teaching in the mother tongue in elementary grades. It has been planned to train 1,400 elementary teachers on tribal languages during 2023-24.

The state currently has 21 spoken tribal languages of which, Satali is the only language which has been included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. It is taught in its own Ol Chiki script while the rest of the tribal languages have Odia scripts. In fact, only Santali, Ho, Saura, Munda and Kui languages have a written script.

Supplementary textbooks in Sadri, Munda, Desia, Koya, Gondi, Kuvi and Saura languages have been printed and distributed to students of the target language. These books in 14 more tribal languages are under the process of printing and distribution, sources added.

Special focus on Santali language

The ST and SC Development department will form an expert committee to put forth proposals for the Santal community on the promotion and preservation of the Santali language and Ol Chiki script. This was decided at a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary PK Jena. It was also decided that the Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture (ALTC) will take the lead in the publication and promotion of tribal literature and tribal life as a publishing house.

Books from classes I to V written in Ol Chiki script will be utilised for certificate courses to non-Santali people to learn the basics of the language at ALTC. Besides, non-credit/non-assessment-based language subjects in tribal languages will be introduced in schools from classes VI to X.

BHUBANESWAR: A revised multilingual education (MLE) policy the Odisha government is working on looks to bring in wholesome changes in the mother tongue-based instruction in the state. The revision will address language issues faced by tribal children starting from pre-school education and at the same time, push research and post-graduation (PG) studies on different tribal languages, said secretary of the department Roopa Roshan Sahoo. As part of the policy, it has been proposed to develop a ‘Kuni Calendar’ for children under 3 years of age in consultation with the Women and Child Development (WCD) department for the effective cognitive development of the targeted children. For children in the 3 to 6 years age group who visit Anganwadi centres, materials in tribal languages in the shape of pictorials, calendars and toys would be developed. In subsequent grades, particularly in primary classes, the learning materials would be developed keeping in view the school curriculum and the local tribal way of living incidental to the school curriculum.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The policy proposes that one chapter in the textbook curriculum on different tribal languages shall be included to inform the students and future generations. Besides, tribal language should be included as a language subject in school and college curriculum. At the PG level, tribal language could be included as a language subject and interested students and scholars can do research on it. For developing the new MLE curriculum, the department plans to collaborate with WCD, School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments. The draft policy will be ready by the end of this month. Sources said while the department plans to engage more tribal language teachers either through outsourcing or regular appointments in its schools, the existing teachers in the department-run schools will be trained in new MLE interventions. Along with Saura, Kui, Oram, Koya, Bonda, Munda, Santali, Juang, Kissan and Kuvi language teachers, the department will now appoint Ho language teachers in its schools as MLE teachers. Currently, 64 tribal language teachers are posted in tribal schools to impart teaching in the mother tongue in elementary grades. It has been planned to train 1,400 elementary teachers on tribal languages during 2023-24. The state currently has 21 spoken tribal languages of which, Satali is the only language which has been included in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. It is taught in its own Ol Chiki script while the rest of the tribal languages have Odia scripts. In fact, only Santali, Ho, Saura, Munda and Kui languages have a written script. Supplementary textbooks in Sadri, Munda, Desia, Koya, Gondi, Kuvi and Saura languages have been printed and distributed to students of the target language. These books in 14 more tribal languages are under the process of printing and distribution, sources added. Special focus on Santali language The ST and SC Development department will form an expert committee to put forth proposals for the Santal community on the promotion and preservation of the Santali language and Ol Chiki script. This was decided at a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary PK Jena. It was also decided that the Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture (ALTC) will take the lead in the publication and promotion of tribal literature and tribal life as a publishing house. Books from classes I to V written in Ol Chiki script will be utilised for certificate courses to non-Santali people to learn the basics of the language at ALTC. Besides, non-credit/non-assessment-based language subjects in tribal languages will be introduced in schools from classes VI to X.