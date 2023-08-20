Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Tejas Rajdhani Express starts regular operation

Officials from Khurda Road Division led by additional divisional railway manager Kalyan Patnaik inspected the train before its departure towards New Delhi.

Published: 20th August 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

East Coast Railway trains cancelled

Image of East Coast Railway for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, upgraded with advanced Tejas coaches recently, started regular operation from Saturday. The train has been rechristened as Tejas Rajdhani Express, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.  The regular service of the train commenced via Sambalpur and Rourkela. The first Tejas rake has been introduced via the Sambalpur route while the others will be introduced one after the other with a gap of a few days in between, soon, he said.

Officials from Khurda Road Division led by additional divisional railway manager Kalyan Patnaik inspected the train before its departure towards New Delhi. In another development, ECoR announced additional stoppages for six pairs of important trains for the convenience of passengers on an experimental basis.

Prashanti Express will have an additional stoppage at Kalupadaghat, while Puri-Ajmer Express will halt at Naraj Marthapur. Similarly, additional stoppages have been planned for Jan Shatabdi at Jakhapura, Sameleswari Express at Damanjodi, Puri-Durg at Meramandali, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Express at Naraj Marthapur and Meramandali, respectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express East Coast Railway Tejas Rajdhani Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp