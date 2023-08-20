Tejas Rajdhani Express starts regular operation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, upgraded with advanced Tejas coaches recently, started regular operation from Saturday. The train has been rechristened as Tejas Rajdhani Express, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said. The regular service of the train commenced via Sambalpur and Rourkela. The first Tejas rake has been introduced via the Sambalpur route while the others will be introduced one after the other with a gap of a few days in between, soon, he said.

Officials from Khurda Road Division led by additional divisional railway manager Kalyan Patnaik inspected the train before its departure towards New Delhi. In another development, ECoR announced additional stoppages for six pairs of important trains for the convenience of passengers on an experimental basis.

Prashanti Express will have an additional stoppage at Kalupadaghat, while Puri-Ajmer Express will halt at Naraj Marthapur. Similarly, additional stoppages have been planned for Jan Shatabdi at Jakhapura, Sameleswari Express at Damanjodi, Puri-Durg at Meramandali, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Express at Naraj Marthapur and Meramandali, respectively.

