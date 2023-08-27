Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Free run for goons: Scribe assaulted near police station in Bhubaneswar

The scribe’s brother reportedly gestured the miscreants to turn off the headlights.

Published: 27th August 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident that proves the state capital is not safe after sunset, a reporter of a vernacular daily came under attack by a group of anti-socials barely a few metres away from Mancheswar police station late on Friday evening. 

Sources said the scribe was having dinner at a hotel with a friend while his cousin was waiting for him in their car to return home in Cuttack. This is when three hooligans arrived at the spot in a four-wheeler and parked the vehicle with its headlights on in front of the journalist’s car. 

The scribe’s brother reportedly gestured to the miscreants to turn off the headlights. After a while, the miscreants stepped out of their vehicle and started intimidating him. They even attempted to manhandle him. “They started smashing my car’s window and my cousin requested me to come to his rescue. I went outside and attempted to pacify the attackers but they thrashed me too,” the journalist said.

“The anti-socials were under the influence of alcohol. They also tried to snatch away the mobile phone of my friend but we prevented them from doing so”, he said. The journalist then lodged a complaint with the Mancheswar police station. Sources said the hooligans were reportedly from Patharabandha Basti. A case has been registered and four persons detained, said an officer of Mancheswar police station. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mancheswar police station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp