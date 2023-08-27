Free run for goons: Scribe assaulted near police station in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident that proves the state capital is not safe after sunset, a reporter of a vernacular daily came under attack by a group of anti-socials barely a few metres away from Mancheswar police station late on Friday evening.

Sources said the scribe was having dinner at a hotel with a friend while his cousin was waiting for him in their car to return home in Cuttack. This is when three hooligans arrived at the spot in a four-wheeler and parked the vehicle with its headlights on in front of the journalist’s car.

The scribe’s brother reportedly gestured to the miscreants to turn off the headlights. After a while, the miscreants stepped out of their vehicle and started intimidating him. They even attempted to manhandle him. “They started smashing my car’s window and my cousin requested me to come to his rescue. I went outside and attempted to pacify the attackers but they thrashed me too,” the journalist said.

“The anti-socials were under the influence of alcohol. They also tried to snatch away the mobile phone of my friend but we prevented them from doing so”, he said. The journalist then lodged a complaint with the Mancheswar police station. Sources said the hooligans were reportedly from Patharabandha Basti. A case has been registered and four persons detained, said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

