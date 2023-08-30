CM Naveen Patnaik presents Biju Patnaik Sports & Bravery Awards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday conferred the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games for international cyclist Swasti Singh. She received a cash award of Rs 2 lakh.

Presenting the Biju Patnaik Sports and Bravery awards on the occasion of National Sports Day, the chief minister acknowledged other eminent personalities who have made remarkable contributions to the sports arena.

Hockey coach Peter Tirkey and football coach Rajendra Prasad Singh were conferred with the lifetime achievement award. Each received a cash award of Rs 3 lakh.

Coach Pradeep Kumar Sarangi and sports journalist Ajay Kumar Das were presented with the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Excellence in Coaching and Biju Patnaik Award for Excellence in Sports Journalism, respectively, receiving cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh from the chief minister.

Odisha Police was awarded Biju Patnaik Award for Sports Promotion. DG of Police Sunil Bansal and ADG RK Sharma received the award from the chief minister.

Para-badminton player Deep Ranjan Bisoyee was named the Best Para Sportsperson of the year and was presented with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. Sabita Toppo, an upcoming athlete with immense potential, was felicitated as the Best Upcoming Athlete and awarded Rs 1 lakh.

The crucial role played by technical officials was also highlighted during the event. Brigadier Bibhu Bhushan Nayak was presented with Rs 1 lakh in recognition of his contribution to the sporting ecosystem. Late Sri Saroj Kumar Das, and Late Sri Sudarshan Swain were conferred with the Bravery Awards posthumously.

Naveen congratulated all the award winners and extended his gratitude for the unwavering dedication of athletes, coaches and individuals who played a pivotal role in advancing the sports landscape of the state.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian also attended the event and interacted with the awardees and sportspersons.

A total of 388 athletes received 899 cash awards amounting to Rs 2,02,30,000 for their excellence in their respective sports discipline.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, chief secretary PK Jena, development commissioner Anu Garg, chairman of Hockey Promotion Council Dilip Tirkey, Sports secretary Vineel Krishna were present among others.

