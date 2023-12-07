Odisha Chief Minister launches QMS 2.0 for enhancing employee satisfaction in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched quarter management system (QMS) 2.0, designed to enhance employee satisfaction. The e-Quarters application has been improved to QMS 2.0 on the HRMS platform for online management of general administration pool quarters, including allotment covering type-I to type-VI categories in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The new application will cover all activities related to quarter management starting from application, allotment, vacation and issuance of no objection/no dues certificate in the online platform in a hassle-free manner.

The QMS 2.0 module by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) under the GA and PG department will be made operational from December 15 in the HRMS platform as well as in the portal - https://qms.hrmsodisha.gov.in.

The new system will abolish the physical presence of government employees in the facilitation centre of the GA estate for applying for a quarter and it ensures the collection of no dues certificates completely electronically. The accounts to apply for quarters of all eligible regular government employees, drawing salaries through different treasuries located at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be auto-activated. No hard copy would be required for the application for GA pool quarters.

The employees are eligible to exercise their choice in QMS 2.0 which will be made available from day 1 to 9 of every month. The list of vacant quarters available for allotment as well as the waiting list will remain frozen during the period. With QMS 2.0, the government aims to simplify time-consuming processes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched quarter management system (QMS) 2.0, designed to enhance employee satisfaction. The e-Quarters application has been improved to QMS 2.0 on the HRMS platform for online management of general administration pool quarters, including allotment covering type-I to type-VI categories in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The new application will cover all activities related to quarter management starting from application, allotment, vacation and issuance of no objection/no dues certificate in the online platform in a hassle-free manner. The QMS 2.0 module by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) under the GA and PG department will be made operational from December 15 in the HRMS platform as well as in the portal - https://qms.hrmsodisha.gov.in.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The new system will abolish the physical presence of government employees in the facilitation centre of the GA estate for applying for a quarter and it ensures the collection of no dues certificates completely electronically. The accounts to apply for quarters of all eligible regular government employees, drawing salaries through different treasuries located at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be auto-activated. No hard copy would be required for the application for GA pool quarters. The employees are eligible to exercise their choice in QMS 2.0 which will be made available from day 1 to 9 of every month. The list of vacant quarters available for allotment as well as the waiting list will remain frozen during the period. With QMS 2.0, the government aims to simplify time-consuming processes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp