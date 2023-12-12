BJD, BJP took favours from Sahu: Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Monday lashed out at the ruling BJD for alleging that money kept by the party for the Chhattisgarh election has been seized during the income tax raids on the premises of the Dheeraj Sahu.

Congress spokesperson Rajani Mohanty alleged many BJP and BJD leaders were beneficiaries and benefited from Sahu. He stated that the money was meant to be utilised by the BJP in the Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections.

Mohanty alleged several BJD and BJP leaders were very close to the liquor baron and an impartial probe can only bring out the truth. “That is why Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter from the very beginning to bring out the truth behind IT raids and find out to whom such a huge amount of money belonged,” he added.

Mohanty said there is no question of state BJP trying to protect Congress over the issue. “It is well known that BJD and BJP have a tacit understanding and they should state to whom the money belonged,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Monday lashed out at the ruling BJD for alleging that money kept by the party for the Chhattisgarh election has been seized during the income tax raids on the premises of the Dheeraj Sahu. Congress spokesperson Rajani Mohanty alleged many BJP and BJD leaders were beneficiaries and benefited from Sahu. He stated that the money was meant to be utilised by the BJP in the Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections. Mohanty alleged several BJD and BJP leaders were very close to the liquor baron and an impartial probe can only bring out the truth. “That is why Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter from the very beginning to bring out the truth behind IT raids and find out to whom such a huge amount of money belonged,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mohanty said there is no question of state BJP trying to protect Congress over the issue. “It is well known that BJD and BJP have a tacit understanding and they should state to whom the money belonged,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp