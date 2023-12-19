A fortnight before New Year, Puri hotels sell out

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tourism season is in and the most sought-after cities of Puri and Bhubaneswar are already abuzz with tourists. Even as the footfalls are expected to rise in the run-up to New Year, almost all the hotels in Puri - both big and small - are already sold out. And those left out are available for booking now at a premium.

President of the Hotel and Restaurants Association of Odisha JK Mohanty said all the good hotels in Puri are booked while those in Bhubaneswar, which is known for the party scenes during the New Year, are 80 per cent occupied.

Consider the case of Pantha Nivas at Puri which has 50 rooms. Tariff here starts at Rs 2,700. The property’s website indicates that no rooms are available till January 31st. Even the four Bhakta Nivas of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) - Purushottam, Niladri, Nilachala and Shree Gundicha - are booked by tourists till January 15 and for the inauguration of the much-awaited Srimandira Parikrama project, said SJTA officials.

After the inauguration, the properties are again booked till January 31. In total, the four Bhakta Nivas have a capacity of 386 rooms. Usually, Bhakta Nivas properties are much in demand due to affordability.

Hotel room tariff in the cities, too, are up by 10 per cent. “The room tariff for all hotels was revised in October this year and the rates will continue for one year. The room rates currently are the highest without any discount,” Mohanty said.

When it comes to three star to four star properties and holiday homes in Puri, the current prices on online travel portals (limited availability) start at Rs 7,000 (without breakfast) and go up to Rs 25,000 per night. At Bhubaneswar, bookings are mostly for Christmas and New Year celebrations and events.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Tourism season is in and the most sought-after cities of Puri and Bhubaneswar are already abuzz with tourists. Even as the footfalls are expected to rise in the run-up to New Year, almost all the hotels in Puri - both big and small - are already sold out. And those left out are available for booking now at a premium. President of the Hotel and Restaurants Association of Odisha JK Mohanty said all the good hotels in Puri are booked while those in Bhubaneswar, which is known for the party scenes during the New Year, are 80 per cent occupied. Consider the case of Pantha Nivas at Puri which has 50 rooms. Tariff here starts at Rs 2,700. The property’s website indicates that no rooms are available till January 31st. Even the four Bhakta Nivas of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) - Purushottam, Niladri, Nilachala and Shree Gundicha - are booked by tourists till January 15 and for the inauguration of the much-awaited Srimandira Parikrama project, said SJTA officials.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the inauguration, the properties are again booked till January 31. In total, the four Bhakta Nivas have a capacity of 386 rooms. Usually, Bhakta Nivas properties are much in demand due to affordability. Hotel room tariff in the cities, too, are up by 10 per cent. “The room tariff for all hotels was revised in October this year and the rates will continue for one year. The room rates currently are the highest without any discount,” Mohanty said. When it comes to three star to four star properties and holiday homes in Puri, the current prices on online travel portals (limited availability) start at Rs 7,000 (without breakfast) and go up to Rs 25,000 per night. At Bhubaneswar, bookings are mostly for Christmas and New Year celebrations and events. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp