Dhole reappears in Similipal after nearly three decades

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to wildlife conservation in Similipal, dhole (a wild dog species) has reappeared in the tiger reserve nearly after three decades leaving forest officials and wildlife conservationists filled with enthusiasm.

Forest officials said a lone dhole was camera trapped in the dense forests of the protected area under Similipal south division during the ongoing tiger count exercise. “The wild dog found in Similipal is a single male anticipated to have traversed a long distance and entered the sanctuary,” said Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) field director and Baripada RCCF Prakash Chand Gogineni.

Gogineni said the dhole is believed to have come from the central landscape in search of a partner and food. “Seven months back a dhole had been spotted in Deogarh division. A ranger had spotted it. It could be the same dhole,” he said. The last time Similipal had recorded the presence of dhole was towards the late 90s.

While the STR has a sound prey base, the field director said the dhole may move to other forests if it fails to find a partner here. “The species is a social animal, living in large clans and hunting in packs. It can survive even in forests where the prey base is poor,” he said.

Wildlife conservationist and honorary wildlife warden of Angul Aditya Chandra Panda said the reappearance of the wild dog is a positive sign as there had been no sighting of this species for nearly three decades. “The improving prey base and availability of adequate inviolate area in Similipal gives hope that more wild dogs will stray into the landscape,” Panda said.

Meanwhile, forest officials said the ongoing tiger count exercise in Similipal and other parts of the state will be wrapped up by January end after which the figure of the big cat in the state will be announced by the government. As per the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2022, the state has around 20 tigers of which 16 are in Similipal.

