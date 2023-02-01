Naba’s murder preplanned, died on the spot: LoP Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the investigation into the killing of minister Naba Kishore Das is yet to find any conclusive motive, the BJP on Tuesday made a startling claim that it was a preplanned murder and the efforts were made from the beginning to give it a twist to divert attention. Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra even alleged that Das had succumbed on the spot and an elaborate drama was staged to delay the announcement of his demise.

“My information says that Das died on the spot after being shot in the chest by ASI Gopal Das. A drama was enacted to give the impression that the former MLA was alive when he was rushed to Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital for treatment. Later, he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar for emergency treatment,” Mishra said.

“Did the Jharsuguda hospital authorities certify that the patient was in a condition to be shifted elsewhere for further treatment? If so, then the government should make it public as to on whose advise Das was referred to other hospital and what was his physical condition as per hospital records,” Mishra asked.

He said the airlifting of Das to Bhubaneswar and his treatment in a private hospital was a carefully designed play. “We know the script writer of the drama and the name will be revealed at an appropriate time,” he added.

Addressing a media conference here, state BJP president Samir Mohanty said the silence of the chief minister, the DGP and the Home secretary on the incident is baffling. Describing the murder of Das in full public glare as one of the rarest incidents in the country, Mohanty said the general public feel scared as the state government is unable to provide proper security to a minister. “What is more annoying is that a deliberate attempt is made to deflect public attention by circulating canard about the mental illness of the accused ASI,” he said.

Mohanty said the BJP does not accept the government’s request to Orissa High Court for a court-monitored investigation by the Crime Branch. Only a CBI probe can do justice to this sensitive case, he added. Countering charges made by the leader of the Opposition, BJD alleged that Mishra is an accused who is out on bail in a case relating to the murder of a BJD worker. Party spokesperson Srimoyee Mishra alleged that he is afraid as the Crime Branch probe into the killing of Das is in progress. BJD does not give much importance to statements made by him, she added.

