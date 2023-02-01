Odisha: Enrolment under EWS quota to begin on Feb 13

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The registration of students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disadvantaged sections for their enrolment in private schools of the state for the 2023-24 academic session under Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009, will begin from February 13.

Accordingly, the School and Mass Education department has asked the directorate of elementary education to ensure registration of schools and update their information by February 5. As per the enrolment plan approved by the department, the fist round of student registration will take place between February 13 and March 16.

The physical document verification of applicants will be done at BEO offices by March 20, after which the first round of lottery and school allotment to eligible students will be done on March 23 and March 24.

The first round admission of shortlisted students will take place from March 27 to April 6.

Officials said the second round verification will start from April 10 and continue till April 24. The document verification of applicants in this round will take place till April 24 and the online lottery and school allotment to selected candidates will be done on April 28.

The second round admission of students to private schools under EWS quota will take place between April 29 and May 6. To bring in transparency in the admission process, the SME department had launched the RTE-Paradarshi portal in 2021 to conduct the admissions online.

