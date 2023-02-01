Odisha expects infra boost, more flow of state share in budget

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the 2023-24 budget on Wednesday, Odisha government eyes more flow of state share and boost to infrastructure and welfare schemes.

The Union budget will have a bearing on the Odisha budget which is likely to be placed in the last week of February. The state budget will also be last full-fledged one before the next elections. Official sources said that the government expects state share in central taxes to increase by at least Rs 5,000 crore to support the state budget which will be likely to be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore for 2023-24. Besides, the focus will be on housing and free rice schemes because of the ongoing tussle between the Centre and state government over these issues.

The ruling BJD government has demanded seven lakh more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) when 28 lakh houses have been allocated under the scheme in two phases. A delegation of BJD MPs had met Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh over the issue in New Delhi.

Another scheme which will also have bearing on the state’s free rice scheme is the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The state government is also planning to announce free rice scheme for the left out beneficiaries as the `1 per kilogram of rice no longer works following the announcement of the Central scheme.

Finance department sources maintained that preparation of the state budget is in the final stage and things will be clear after the Union budget is presented on Wednesday. Sources maintained that the state government expects state share to increase and announcement of some infrastructure scheme which will be strengthen the position of state’s capital investment.

Sources said Odisha government had earlier sought Rs 8,400 crore in the Union budget for railway infrastructure and ongoing projects, including safety-related works. The state has demanded sanctioning of new lines, funds for station modernisation, introduction of new trains, and improved passenger amenities at stations. The Centre had allocated Rs 9,734 crore in 2022-23 budget for railway infrastructure and safety-related projects in Odisha.

BHUBANESWAR: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the 2023-24 budget on Wednesday, Odisha government eyes more flow of state share and boost to infrastructure and welfare schemes. The Union budget will have a bearing on the Odisha budget which is likely to be placed in the last week of February. The state budget will also be last full-fledged one before the next elections. Official sources said that the government expects state share in central taxes to increase by at least Rs 5,000 crore to support the state budget which will be likely to be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore for 2023-24. Besides, the focus will be on housing and free rice schemes because of the ongoing tussle between the Centre and state government over these issues. The ruling BJD government has demanded seven lakh more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) when 28 lakh houses have been allocated under the scheme in two phases. A delegation of BJD MPs had met Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh over the issue in New Delhi. Another scheme which will also have bearing on the state’s free rice scheme is the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The state government is also planning to announce free rice scheme for the left out beneficiaries as the `1 per kilogram of rice no longer works following the announcement of the Central scheme. Finance department sources maintained that preparation of the state budget is in the final stage and things will be clear after the Union budget is presented on Wednesday. Sources maintained that the state government expects state share to increase and announcement of some infrastructure scheme which will be strengthen the position of state’s capital investment. Sources said Odisha government had earlier sought Rs 8,400 crore in the Union budget for railway infrastructure and ongoing projects, including safety-related works. The state has demanded sanctioning of new lines, funds for station modernisation, introduction of new trains, and improved passenger amenities at stations. The Centre had allocated Rs 9,734 crore in 2022-23 budget for railway infrastructure and safety-related projects in Odisha.