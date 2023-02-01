Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha to introduce new PPP policy for infra growth

The new policy will also cover sectors like power generation, transmission and distribution systems including renewable and non-conventional energy sources, energy efficiency measures, solid waste.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha government is all set to introduce a new public private partnership (PPP) policy for advancing infrastructure development and asset maintenance with a focus on providing better socio-economic life by attracting more private sector investment.

After the success of the third edition of Make-in-Odisha Conclave that generated investment intents of around Rs 10.5 lakh crore, the state government has proposed a PPP policy to attract more infrastructure investments that have a significant economic impact.

The proposed policy prepared by the Finance department will apply to all infrastructure projects including social sectors, primary sector, service industries implemented through PPP and the sectors notified by the state government from time to time. 

It will be applicable to all the state government entities and the infrastructure sectors, including roads, bridges, ports and harbours, airports and heliports, logistics hubs, industrial parks, special economic zones and townships.

Apart from sewerage and drainage, the policy will also promote investment in tourism and related infrastructure, healthcare facilities, education and skill development, urban infrastructure including transport, entertainment and recreational facilities, agriculture production and marketing, railways and irrigation projects. 

A high-level clearance authority (HLCA) under the chairmanship of chief minister has been constituted for infrastructure projects to be implemented in PPP mode. All PPP projects having an investment of minimum Rs 500 crore will be approved by HLCA on the basis of recommendations of the Empowered Committee on Infrastructure (ECI), which can approve projects from Rs 10 crore up to Rs 500 crore.

A directorate of PPP has been constituted to assist the ECI. As per the policy, a comprehensive action plan will be prepared detailing the strategies and implementation plans for the identified sectors of infrastructure. A district committee headed by collector will be set up to coordinate and facilitate the implementation of infrastructure projects.

