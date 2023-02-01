Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Prepare all exam centres: CHSE asks principals

Published: 01st February 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the Annul Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2023 of Plus II final year students starting from March 1, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday asked all principals of the Examination Management Hubs (EMHs) to ensure all arrangements are in place for smooth conduct of the test.

The EMH principals were asked to appoint hub supervisors and observers and ensure CCTVs and security arrangement on their premises to receive the examination related confidential materials that will be handed over to the higher secondary schools tagged as the examination centres.

The CHSE Controller of Examination stated principals of the EMHs will be the one to be appointed as the hub supervisors subject to the condition that none from their family such as son, daughter, husband, wife, sister, father, mother etc is a candidate for the exam. In the event of the principal not acting as the hub supervisor, the senior most member of the teaching staff will be appointed as the hub supervisor.

