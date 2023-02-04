Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD targets Union government, seeks revival of PMGKAY 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Claiming the massive reduction in allocation in 2023-24 Union budget will affect food security of the poor and farmers, the BJD on Friday urged the Centre to restart the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Party senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told mediapersons here that allocation under National Food Security Act (NFSA) has been slashed by Rs 71,000 crore. He said allocation under the scheme has come down drastically after the Centre decided to stop PMGKAY.  It will affect the poor as economic activities are yet to come back to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. 

Besides, there is also a reduction of Rs 20,000 crore under procurement of foodgrains. The is also the result of the Centre’s decision to stop PMGKAY. He said farmers will be impacted with the decision. The BJD leader hoped BJP MPs from the state will take up the matter with the Centre and put pressure for revival of the scheme in the interest of the poor and farmers. 

Countering the BJD, BJP media cell chief Dillip Mallick said the Centre is providing free 5 kg rice to 3.25 crore people for which Rs 8,400 crore is being spent every year. If the state government is still not satisfied, it should launch a scheme of its own to provide extra 5 kg of rice per month.He said steps should be taken to implement the programmes in a transparent manner.

