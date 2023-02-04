Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd pilots drone tech in mines

The portal allows an authorised person to access real time drone video from the mine through a dedicated 40 Mbps internet lease line near the mines.

Published: 04th February 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

50 drone pilot training centres on anvil in state

Image used for representational purpose only..

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Premier central public sector enterprise Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has introduced drone technology in coal mines by launching a portal ‘Vihangam’ along with a drone and ground control system. 

The portal allows an authorised person to access real time drone video from the mine through a dedicated 40 Mbps internet lease line near the mines. There is a control station that flies the drone and the system can be operated through the portal from anywhere. Engaged in coal mining activities in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda and Angul districts, MCL contributes more than 20 per cent of the total coal produced in India.

“The pilot project is now operational at Bhubaneswari and Lingraj opencast mines of Talcher Coalfields. MCL is making use of drone technology for environmental monitoring, volume measurement and photogrammetric mapping of mine for digitalization of mining process,” said a mines department official.
Besides deploying the state-of-art technology to further enhance record coal production, MCL has also stepped up the use of latest equipment to further enhance safety standards. 

It has recently introduced robotic nozzle water sprayer in its coal stockyard. Coal companies use robot-assisted firefighting and dust suppression advanced technology to carry out difficult and dangerous jobs. The equipment can spray water up to 70 metre in the form of mist. Termed swivel nozzle, it been installed on a water tanker of 28 kilolitre capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd drone technology
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp