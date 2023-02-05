Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Independent agency must probe Das murder: Arjun Munda

On a day’s visit to the state, the minister participated in a conclave on Union budget 2023-23 organised by the state BJP.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJP has been demanding a CBI probe into the murder case of former minister Naba Kishore Das, Union Minister Arjun Munda on Saturday advised the state government to hand over the case to an agency independent of the state police for a fair investigation.

Expressing concern over the incident, Munda told a media conference that if a minister could be gunned down in broad daylight by an on-duty policeman then what would be the condition of the common people in the state and whom they will trust?

“In my opinion, the case should be handed over to an independent agency for a fair and impartial probe and the findings should be made public,” Munda said.

On a day’s visit to the state, the minister participated in a conclave on the Union budget 2023-23 organised by the state BJP. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra came down heavily on the BJD government for encouraging police service associations to speak against him.

“As the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, I am in a constitutional position. Are the constable, sepoy and havildar associations competent to ask me to retract my statements? Will the state police dare me to question if they do not have support from the state government,” he questioned.

“As an elected representative and Leader of Opposition, I am answerable to the people and the Assembly not to the state police. I dropped my personal security officer as I have no faith in the state police after the Naba Das incident. Who gave permission to the police associations to protest against me? Will the chief minister answer?” he added.

Mishra said he will serve a privilege notice to the Speaker in the coming budget session against the police associations.

