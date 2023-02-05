Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Lost confidence in PSO, says BJD MLA Soumya

There has been a lot of speculation so far as the police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder of Das.

BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra dropped his personal security officer (PSO) in the aftermath of the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das, Khandapara BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik on Saturday added more embarrassment for the state government saying he has also lost confidence on the security provided to him.

Patnaik who is known for his straight talk said the way a powerful minister like Das was gunned down is not acceptable in a democratic setup.

“I am unable to accept what happened to a minister. I have also been provided with a personal security officer who has a pistol. Most often I fear if he would turn out to be one like Gopal Das,” Patnaik told reporters after attending a programme in Cuttack.

There has been a lot of speculation so far as the police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder of Das. The police should find out the truth to put an end to all such speculations, he said.

In the statement of the director general of police (DGP) on the incident, Patnaik said, “He should worship Lord Jagannath and invoke him to come in his dream and tell him the reason behind the murder. It would end the ordeal of Bothra Babu (ADG CB Arun Bothra).” 

Replying to a question on Mishra returning his PSO, the lawmaker said, “I don’t want to comment on that. But I would say what he has done is wrong.”

