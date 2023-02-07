Naba Das murder case: ASI Gopal was planning to kill minister for last 3 months

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

The murder of minister Naba Kisore Das was being reportedly planned for over two months by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Krushna Das. 

Published: 07th February 2023

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (right) succumbed to bullet injuries hours after he was shot at by ASI Gopal Das (left).

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The murder of minister Naba Kisore Das was being reportedly planned for over two months by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Krushna Das. Shocking revelations have emerged as the Crime Branch (CB) continues to interrogate Gopal during his police remand. Gopal has told the investigators that he was planing to kill the minister since the last two to three months.

Confirming this to TNIE, senior officers said that Gopal has given this statement to the investigators. “Gopal has revealed that he has no enmity with anyone and his only target was the minister. Despite being a policeman, he decided to take the law into his own hands and has shown no sign of remorse for committing the crime,” said police sources. 

Sources said at least 24 hours before committing the crime, Gopal had conducted a recce of the spot. “Gopal chose the spot as he was posted at Gandhi Chowk police outpost since November 2020. Moreover, he was well acquainted with the area,” said sources. It has also come to the fore that Gopal has maintained that whatever he told the investigators was written by him in some papers before he committed the crime.

The CB has recovered 22 pieces of papers from the septic tank of the toilet on the premises of Airport police station which were flushed by the accused. Gopal has told the investigators that he had written in the paper that the atmosphere in Jharsuguda district had become vitiated due to the minister for which he planned to kill him.

During his interrogation, he has reportedly even told the investigators that the policemen had become spineless due to the presence of Naba Das.  Meanwhile, sources said the DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal may visit Jharsuguda on Tuesday to review the investigation. The DGP is unlikely to remain present during Gopal’s interrogation but is expected to interact with CB’s team and officials of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi.

While the CB investigators are having sleepless nights the accused is reportedly having a sound sleep. “Gopal is having proper sleep for about eight hours. His diet is fine too,” said sources.

