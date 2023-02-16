Home Cities Bhubaneswar

No user fee for using public toilets in Odisha

Citizens are no longer required to pay user fee for using public and community toilets in urban areas of the state.

Published: 16th February 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

public toilet

Public toilet image for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Citizens are no longer required to pay user fee for using public and community toilets in urban areas of the state. Issuing a notification to this effect, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has asked all municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs to not charge user fee from citizens in any of the public and community toilets in their jurisdiction.

It also asked the civic bodies to keep display boards and wall paintings with the message of ‘No User Fee’ in front of the toilets for the knowledge of the beneficiaries.  The department also asked urban local bodies (ULBs) to meet the expenditure of daily upkeep of such facilities from the SBM (Urban) fund. It furthero asked citizens to dial ‘Mo Sahar Sarkar helpline 0674-2391395 and lodge complaint in case they are asked to pay user fee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public toilets
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp