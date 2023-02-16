No user fee for using public toilets in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Citizens are no longer required to pay user fee for using public and community toilets in urban areas of the state. Issuing a notification to this effect, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has asked all municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs to not charge user fee from citizens in any of the public and community toilets in their jurisdiction.

It also asked the civic bodies to keep display boards and wall paintings with the message of ‘No User Fee’ in front of the toilets for the knowledge of the beneficiaries. The department also asked urban local bodies (ULBs) to meet the expenditure of daily upkeep of such facilities from the SBM (Urban) fund. It furthero asked citizens to dial ‘Mo Sahar Sarkar helpline 0674-2391395 and lodge complaint in case they are asked to pay user fee.

