Odisha: Sparsh to treat patients at doorsteps

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sparsh Hospital, a NABH-accredited healthcare provider, has launched an innovative dedicated platform for patients, including senior citizens, to provide them treatment at their doorsteps.

Speaking at the 16th foundation day of the hospital, CMD Dr Priyabrata Dhir said the initiative ‘Sparsh Geria-X’ is aimed at avoiding unnecessary hospitalisation as the number of beds to patient ratio is abysmally low in the state as well as country. “We have expanded our healthcare service with another 250-bed multi-super specialty hospital at Kantabada near Chandaka apart from the existing 100-bed unit at Saheed Nagar,” he said.

Among others, Mo College chairperson Aakash Dasnayak, executive director of Sparsh Dr Ghanashyam Biswas, finance director Bidhu Bhusan Nayak and founder of Nirmala Trust Nrusingha Charan Dhir were

present.

BHUBANESWAR: Sparsh Hospital, a NABH-accredited healthcare provider, has launched an innovative dedicated platform for patients, including senior citizens, to provide them treatment at their doorsteps. Speaking at the 16th foundation day of the hospital, CMD Dr Priyabrata Dhir said the initiative ‘Sparsh Geria-X’ is aimed at avoiding unnecessary hospitalisation as the number of beds to patient ratio is abysmally low in the state as well as country. “We have expanded our healthcare service with another 250-bed multi-super specialty hospital at Kantabada near Chandaka apart from the existing 100-bed unit at Saheed Nagar,” he said. Among others, Mo College chairperson Aakash Dasnayak, executive director of Sparsh Dr Ghanashyam Biswas, finance director Bidhu Bhusan Nayak and founder of Nirmala Trust Nrusingha Charan Dhir were present.