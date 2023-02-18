Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BSCL, BMC to frame SOP to revive Mo Cycle service in Bhubaneswar

The commissioner said Covid-19 pandemic badly hit the Mo Cycle service in the city, resulting in a sharp decline in use and damage of a large number of cycles.

Published: 18th February 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of damaged Mo cycles at Master Canteen Square  in Bhubaneswar | Shamim Qureshy

File photo of damaged Mo cycles at Master Canteen Square  in Bhubaneswar | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) to revive the usability of ‘Mo Cycles’ that are rotting in open at different docking stations and yards following failure of the public bicycle sharing (PBS) system in the city. BSCL CEO and BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange on Friday clarified that the cycles will not be distributed free of cost as speculated.

He said the SOP will be framed after holding discussions with different stakeholders to revive the PBS system that had been launched in the city during the Hockey World Cup in November 2018 to promote eco-friendly and traffic-friendly mobility. “We will consult stakeholders including schools, colleges, communities as well as others who are willing to use the cycles and also support BSCL and BMC in their regular maintenance. The ownership of the cycles to be provided to stakeholders after getting feedback will always be with the government,” he said.

The commissioner said Covid-19 pandemic badly hit the Mo Cycle service in the city, resulting in a sharp decline in use and damage of a large number of cycles.“All the damaged cycles will be repaired and placed at locations or given to stakeholders to improve usability,” Kulange said. Hundreds of cycles bought by BSCL in November, 2018 for Rs 25,000 each are lying unused in the city.

The service introduced was being managed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) till October 2020. Later, it was handed over to BMC and BSCL which also failed to ensure the cycles’ regular up-keep through private firms. The subsequent outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic further affected the service.
Alleged sale of some of the cycles to a scrapyard in July, 2021 also led to massive criticism, forcing the BSCL to lodge an FIR against one of the private firms managing the service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mo Cycle service Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp