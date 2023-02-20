Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation yet to notify bylaw on pet regulations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as nearly three months have passed since framing of the draft bylaw on pet regulations in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to notify it leading to confusion among pet-owners.

Following reports of increasing incidents of dog bite in the state capital, the corporation framed the draft of ‘Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) bylaw’ in November 2022 to regulate pet dog ownership.

After framing the draft bylaw the civic body also started a stakeholder consultation drive to get feedback and suggestion from residents or animal welfare organisations in this regard. However, the process, sources said, is yet to be completed as the draft bylaw is yet to discussed with the corporators for its finalisation.

The delay on part of BMC to notify the draft, meanwhile, has left many pet lovers in the city puzzled. “Though I am planning to bring our pet from our home in Berhampur to an apartment here, I am not sure if I have to follow any procedure for the same. The bylaw if notified will help us in this regard,” said Pritish, an engineering student from Patia locality.

BMC officials, on the other hand, assured that the draft bylaw will be placed in the corporation meeting soon to finalise it. “We are planning a special corporation meeting for the same during which the views of the corporators will be taken and steps will be taken to finalise it in the subsequent meeting,” said an official.

The draft prepared by the BMC states that a person must not keep a dog older than four months within BMC jurisdiction without registration. The dog is to be registered when kept or brought within BMC area on or before April 1 every year or within seven days of its arrival.

After registration, which will cost around `500, the owner will be given a metal token or tag having his/her name and address engraved on it. The owner will be required to fix the tag on his/her dog’s collar.

The owner will also be required to keep the dog chained while taking it outside. The aggressive ones have to be muzzled when they are taken out. Moreover, any harm to a person or livestock by the dog will be the responsibility of the owner.

