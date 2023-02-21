Opposition to corner govt on Naba Das murder issue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the opposition political parties are set to turn the heat on the government in the Assembly over the killing of Naba Kishore Das, Leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra on Monday alleged that murder of the minister was the result of a prolonged conspiracy.

“His murder was not accidental. It did not happen all of a sudden, but was the outcome of a prolonged conspiracy. It was planned well in advance,” Mishra told mediapersons here.

Coming down heavily on the state government over the deteriorating law and order sutuation, the CLP leader said the killing of the minister by a policeman in broad daylight showed that jungle raj is prevailing in the state. He also expressed unhappiness over the Crime Branch probe into the case.

“People have doubts over the probe agency. The Crime Branch should hold a press conference and let people know about the developments,” he demanded.

The senior Congress leader also hit out at the police and said it seems the state does not have a Director General of Police (DGP) as his presence is not felt. The CLP leader said the deteriorating law and order situation including the murder of a minister will be the main issue of Congress during the budget session. Several other issues including the anti-farmer policies of the Centre and the state government will be taken up during the session.

Ahead of the budget session starting Tuesday, the BJP legislature party meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra also came down heavily on the state government for its failure on all fronts especially law and order.

“The state has descended into lawlessness and people are feeling unsafe after the murder of a minister by a police on duty. The chief minister who is holding the Home portfolio for the last 23 years is solely responsible for increasing criminalisation of politics and the disorder in the political landscape,” BJP chief whip in Assembly Mohan Charan Majhi told mediapersons after the meeting.

The BJP will be the voice of the people in the Assembly and seek answers from the government, Majhi said. He said the other issues discussed at the meeting included rampant corruption in the implementation of rural housing scheme, exploitation of farmers at mandis during paddy procurement, unemployment, migration of labourers, acute shortage of doctors and teachers in government hospitals and educational institutions respectively and increasing death of elephants.

