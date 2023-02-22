Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Khimji Jewellers’ Janpath store celebrates 14th anniversary

February 21 to 26. Khimji Jewellers chairman Dinesh Khimji, managing director Kishore Khimji, director Mitesh Khimji and Sumeet Khimji along with other delegates, attended the celebrations.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khimji Jewellers has announced a customer reward scheme offering one free gold coin on every purchase worth Rs 30,000. Besides, there will be free gift voucher on every purchase till February 26, the jewellery brand announced as part of the 14th anniversary celebration of its Janpath store here.

It said the offers are exclusively available at Khimji’s Bhubaneswar and Cuttack showrooms from February 21 to 26. Khimji Jewellers chairman Dinesh Khimji, managing director Kishore Khimji, director Mitesh Khimji and Sumeet Khimji along with other delegates, attended the celebrations.Mitesh said, “We are grateful to our valued customers for trusting us all these years and making it the most sought-after jewellery store in entire Odisha.”

